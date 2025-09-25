Jefferies Upgrades Ameresco (AMRC)

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.03% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ameresco is $31.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 0.03% from its latest reported closing price of $31.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ameresco is 1,950MM, an increase of 4.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameresco. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 7.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMRC is 0.13%, an increase of 18.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.98% to 41,779K shares. The put/call ratio of AMRC is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 3,847K shares representing 11.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,775K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares , representing an increase of 94.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 2,106.27% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,754K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares , representing an increase of 37.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 73.46% over the last quarter.

AIRR - First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance(TM) ETF holds 1,689K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,494K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,173K shares , representing an increase of 21.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 39.63% over the last quarter.

