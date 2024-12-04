Jefferies says Foot Locker read across supports ‘guarded view’ of Nike

After Foot Locker (FL) reported Q3 results below expectations and lowered its fiscal year guidance, with management highlighting weaker consumer trends following back-to-school and an elevated promotional environment, Jefferies said the firm finds these results concerning for Nike (NKE) as the company continues to see elevated promotions while ceding shelf space to competitors. Competition is more severe than in prior years and promos remain elevated, adds the analyst, who reiterates a Hold rating and $85 price target on Nike shares and says Foot Locker’s report supports the firm’s “guarded view.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NKE:
- Foot Locker says current marketplace dynamics ‘transitory, not structural’
- Foot Locker says contending with some ‘recent softness’ from key partner Nike
- Nike Pulls the Plug on Ethereum NFT Brand RTFKT
- Nike price target lowered to $73 from $77 at JPMorgan
- Foot Locker upgraded to Hold from Sell at Williams Trading
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.