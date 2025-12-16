Jefferies Maintains InvenTrust Properties (IVT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.78% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for InvenTrust Properties is $32.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 12.78% from its latest reported closing price of $28.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for InvenTrust Properties is 284MM, a decrease of 2.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 532 funds or institutions reporting positions in InvenTrust Properties. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVT is 0.10%, an increase of 2.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 66,570K shares. The put/call ratio of IVT is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 4,733K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,672K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 53.69% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,878K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,895K shares , representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 2.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,500K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,277K shares , representing an increase of 8.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 8.60% over the last quarter.

PRERX - Real Estate Securities Fund R-3 holds 2,126K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,096K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 2.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,008K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,991K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 49.07% over the last quarter.

