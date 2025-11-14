Jefferies Maintains Gambling.com Group (GAMB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Gambling.com Group (NasdaqGM:GAMB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 162.79% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gambling.com Group is $13.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 162.79% from its latest reported closing price of $5.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gambling.com Group is 130MM, a decrease of 15.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gambling.com Group. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAMB is 0.09%, an increase of 27.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.17% to 17,138K shares. The put/call ratio of GAMB is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 1,530K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,495K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAMB by 42.80% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,231K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares , representing an increase of 69.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAMB by 101.82% over the last quarter.

G2 Investment Partners Management holds 829K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,802K shares , representing a decrease of 117.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAMB by 70.80% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 737K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares , representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAMB by 58.51% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 628K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 618K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAMB by 34.07% over the last quarter.

