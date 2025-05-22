Jefferies Initiates Coverage of VTEX (VTEX) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.97% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for VTEX is $9.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 61.97% from its latest reported closing price of $6.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for VTEX is 303MM, an increase of 32.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in VTEX. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 5.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTEX is 0.21%, an increase of 79.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.23% to 71,579K shares. The put/call ratio of VTEX is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 38,435K shares representing 37.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 5,443K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,229K shares , representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 2.43% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 3,006K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,976K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 15.29% over the last quarter.

AMS Capital Ltda holds 1,699K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,121K shares , representing an increase of 33.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 6.88% over the last quarter.

Banco BTG Pactual holds 1,671K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 867K shares , representing an increase of 48.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 73.74% over the last quarter.

Vtex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables its customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. Founded in Brazil, VTEX has been a leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and are expanding globally. Its platform is engineered to enterprise-level standards and functionality. As of December 31, 2020, VTEX was trusted by more than 2,000 customers with over 2,500 active online stores across 32 countries to connect with their consumers in a meaningful way.

