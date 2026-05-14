Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Hut 8 (HUT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2026, Jefferies initiated coverage of Hut 8 (NasdaqGS:HUT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.52% Downside

As of December 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hut 8 is $21.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.82 to a high of $29.98. The average price target represents a decrease of 80.52% from its latest reported closing price of $109.40 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Hut 8 is 615MM, an increase of 116.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hut 8. This is an decrease of 103 owner(s) or 22.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUT is 0.26%, an increase of 20.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.03% to 87,709K shares. The put/call ratio of HUT is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 4,825K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,442K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company.

SRS Investment Management holds 2,870K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 2,825K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company.

Value Aligned Research Advisors holds 2,789K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,949K shares , representing an increase of 30.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUT by 55.46% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.