Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Columbia Banking System (COLB) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Columbia Banking System (NasdaqGS:COLB) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.16% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Columbia Banking System is $28.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 14.16% from its latest reported closing price of $24.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Columbia Banking System is 3,848MM, an increase of 110.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 851 funds or institutions reporting positions in Columbia Banking System. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLB is 0.27%, an increase of 4.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 253,270K shares. The put/call ratio of COLB is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 12,743K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,626K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLB by 0.07% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 7,667K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,316K shares , representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLB by 22.35% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 7,567K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,603K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLB by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 7,023K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,840K shares , representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLB by 83.24% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,801K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,549K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLB by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-charteredfull-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times and was recently honored as #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in the Northwest region by J.D. Power in the 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. Columbia was named the #1 bank in the Northwest on the Forbes 2020 list of "America's Best Banks" marking nearly 10 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com. Columbia Bank received the highest score in the Northwest region of the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customer satisfaction with their own retail bank.

