Jefferies Initiates Coverage of AES (AES) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of AES (NYSE:AES) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.86% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for AES is $23.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 30.86% from its latest reported closing price of $17.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AES is 12,547MM, an increase of 0.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,398 funds or institutions reporting positions in AES. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AES is 0.23%, an increase of 2.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.48% to 834,492K shares. The put/call ratio of AES is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 69,465K shares representing 9.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,641K shares , representing a decrease of 11.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AES by 10.72% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 25,312K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,327K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AES by 3.51% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 23,400K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,164K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AES by 23.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,396K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,585K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AES by 5.51% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 21,349K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,867K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AES by 82.16% over the last quarter.

AES Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The AES Corporation is a Fortune 500 company that generates and distributes electrical power. AES is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, and is one of the world's leading power companies, generating and distributing electric power in 15 countries and employing 10,500 people worldwide. The company was founded on January 28, 1981, as Applied Energy Services by Roger Sant and Dennis Bakke, two appointees of the Federal Energy Administration under president Richard Nixon. The company was initially a consulting firm; it became AES Corporation, which went public in 1991. Sant was chairman, CEO, and president and Bakke was executive vice president until assuming the position of president in 1987. Bakke would later become the company's CEO in 1994, serving for 8 years until his resignation in 2002, in the midst of a liquidity crisis that followed the collapse of the energy giant Enron. Sant remained as executive chairman until 2003 and as a member of the board until 2006. Paul Hanrahan was appointed President and CEO and served for 10 years, overseeing the stabilization of the company. Until the early 2000’s the company followed self management delegating much responsibility to ordinary employees. In 2012, Hanrahan resigned, his position as President and CEO of the company succeeded by Andres Gluski. As CEO, Gluski has implemented a strategy of reducing the number of countries in which AES does business, from 28 to 16, for the purpose of consolidating operations and reducing costs. Additionally, he also began a program of reducing the company's total carbon emission intensity.

