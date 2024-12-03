Jefferies ‘encouraged’ by web traffic trends at Best Buy on Black Friday

Jefferies analyzed recent daily web traffic trends to assess Best Buy’s (BBY) performance during Black Friday and “walked away encouraged,” telling investors that web traffic to BestBuy.com was up 1% year-over-year on Thanksgiving and up 6% year-over-year on Black Friday. Combined, web traffic was up 4% year-over-year on these two days, reports the analyst, who is also “encouraged” to see Best Buy outperform consumer electronic specialist peers like Newegg, BH Photo & Video, Micro Center, and P.C. Richard over the two-day shopping period analyzed. Jefferies has a Buy rating and $106 price target on Best Buy shares.

