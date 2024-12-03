News & Insights

Stocks
BBY

Jefferies ‘encouraged’ by web traffic trends at Best Buy on Black Friday

December 03, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies analyzed recent daily web traffic trends to assess Best Buy’s (BBY) performance during Black Friday and “walked away encouraged,” telling investors that web traffic to BestBuy.com was up 1% year-over-year on Thanksgiving and up 6% year-over-year on Black Friday. Combined, web traffic was up 4% year-over-year on these two days, reports the analyst, who is also “encouraged” to see Best Buy outperform consumer electronic specialist peers like Newegg, BH Photo & Video, Micro Center, and P.C. Richard over the two-day shopping period analyzed. Jefferies has a Buy rating and $106 price target on Best Buy shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BBY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.