Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Raised $10 Billion at a $130 Billion Valuation

Key Points

When founders put significant personal money into a funding round alongside new investors, it's often a sign they're confident the company's value has much further to climb.

Most investors can't buy Blue Origin today, but this fundraising round highlights just how much institutional money is pouring into the commercial space industry -- and why public space stocks are drawing so much attention.

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Jeff Bezos has bankrolled his rocket company Blue Origin almost single-handedly for a quarter century, quietly selling roughly $1 billion of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock a year to keep it flying. This week, he changed that playbook -- and told investors something in the process. Blue Origin is raising about $10 billion in its first-ever round of outside funding at a $130 billion valuation, and Bezos himself is writing a $2 billion check alongside the new backers.

The headline number to watch isn't the $130 billion valuation. It's the $2 billion that Bezos personally invested. It works out to less than 1% of his estimated net worth, but the gesture matters more than the math. A founder who chooses to invest his own money at the same time he's asking hedge funds and institutions to buy in is signaling that he expects the shares to be worth considerably more down the road. Coatue Management is reportedly leading the outside money with about $4 billion, with other large investors filling out the rest. After years of going it alone, Bezos is now willing to share the upside, which suggests he believes the business is finally at an inflection point.

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What Blue Origin is actually building

That conviction is grounded in real, if bumpy, progress. Blue Origin's heavy-lift New Glenn rocket flew a mission this spring that carried a pair of NASA science spacecraft and landed its reusable first stage at sea -- the kind of reusability that makes launch economics work. The company is also developing its Blue Moon lunar lander to support NASA's return to the moon. The candor investors should note is the setback: a New Glenn vehicle was destroyed in a ground test explosion in late May. To its credit, Blue Origin cleared the pad within days and says it aims to return to flight by year-end, but the incident is a reminder that rocketry remains unforgiving.

What it means for investors

Here's the catch for most readers: You can't buy Blue Origin. It's privately held, so this round is open to Bezos and deep-pocketed institutions, not the general public. What the deal offers ordinary investors is a read on the space economy. A $130 billion price tag on a pre-profit rocket company shows how much capital is chasing the sector, and the closest public comparison is now SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX), which recently went public.

Bezos's conviction is worth noting, but the investable ways to play space carry their own steep risks -- long timelines, heavy spending, and, as this week showed, the occasional explosion.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.