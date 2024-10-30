JE Cleantech Sees Growth Amidst Market Challenges

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) has released an update.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, operating in Singapore and Malaysia, reports a significant increase in revenue and net income for the first half of 2024, driven primarily by its cleaning systems and centralized dishwashing services. The company’s revenue rose from SGD8.8 million in 2023 to SGD10.7 million in 2024, with net income doubling in the same period. However, the company’s financial performance remains sensitive to fluctuations in raw material costs and relies heavily on its top five customers, which constitute a major portion of its sales.

