News & Insights

Stocks

JE Cleantech Sees Growth Amidst Market Challenges

October 30, 2024 — 05:26 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) has released an update.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, operating in Singapore and Malaysia, reports a significant increase in revenue and net income for the first half of 2024, driven primarily by its cleaning systems and centralized dishwashing services. The company’s revenue rose from SGD8.8 million in 2023 to SGD10.7 million in 2024, with net income doubling in the same period. However, the company’s financial performance remains sensitive to fluctuations in raw material costs and relies heavily on its top five customers, which constitute a major portion of its sales.

For further insights into JCSE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JCSE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.