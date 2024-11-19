JD.com Tops Q3 Earnings & Revenue Estimates: Buy, Sell or Hold Shares?

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com JD exceeded market expectations in its third-quarter 2024 results, reporting adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.76%. The company's revenues reached $37.1 billion, beating the consensus mark by 1.54% and marking 5.1% year-over-year growth, demonstrating resilience in a challenging market environment. The company's operational efficiency showed notable improvement, with operating margin expanding to 4.6% from 3.8% year over year. Non-GAAP operating margin rose to 5%, up from 4.5%, while net margin attributable to shareholders increased significantly to 4.5% from 3.2%.

Strategic Growth Initiatives

In terms of strategic initiatives, JD.com has made significant strides in expanding its market presence. The company's participation in China's government-backed trade-in programs across more than 20 provinces showcases its robust supply chain capabilities. The expansion into premium fashion, marked by partnerships with luxury brands BALENCIAGA and SAINT LAURENT, indicates a strategic push into higher-margin segments. Additionally, JD Super's 10th anniversary marks a significant milestone in the company's retail evolution, highlighting its commitment to strengthening partnerships and enhancing supply chain efficiency.

Operational Challenges

Despite the positive results, several challenges warrant investor attention. Marketing expenses surged 25.7% year over year, while fulfillment costs rose 6.9%, potentially pressuring future margins. The company reported a negative operating cash flow of RMB6.2 billion, primarily due to inventory investments for the trade-in program and timing of payments. These elevated expenses and cash flow dynamics require careful monitoring in the context of the competitive e-commerce landscape.

Shareholder Returns and Capital Allocation

JD.com's commitment to shareholder returns remains strong, as evidenced by the completion of its $3 billion share repurchase program and the announcement of a new $5 billion program through August 2027. During the third quarter alone, the company repurchased approximately 31.0 million Class A ordinary shares for $390 million, demonstrating management's confidence in long-term prospects.

Healthcare and Logistics Innovation

The company's healthcare division, JD Health, has made notable progress in innovating its service model, enabling online payment through individual medical insurance accounts in 12 cities and serving more than 100 million people. Meanwhile, JD Logistics' recent collaboration with Taobao and Tmall Group marks a significant expansion of its delivery network, potentially opening new revenue streams and enhancing competitive positioning.

Price Performance & Valuation

JD.com shares have rallied 22.3% on a year-to-date basis compared with the industry, the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the S&P 500 index’s return of 29.6%, 23.3% and 24%, respectively.



JD has outperformed its peers — Alibaba BABA and PDD Holdings PDD. While BABA has gained 15.3%, PDD has plunged 19.8% year to date.

YTD chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Now, let us look at the value that JD.com offers to its investors at current levels.



Currently, JD is trading at a discount with a forward 12-month P/E of 8.22X compared with the industry’s 24.58X, reflecting a good investment opportunity.

JD’s P/E F12M Ratio Depicts Discounted Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investment Recommendation

While JD.com's financial performance and strategic initiatives are impressive, current market conditions suggest investors should exercise patience before initiating new positions. For existing shareholders, the strong fundamentals, ongoing share repurchases, and improving operational metrics support maintaining current positions. The company's robust ecosystem, spanning retail, healthcare and logistics, provides multiple growth avenues and competitive advantages.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is currently pegged at $158.04 billion, indicating 3.87% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for 2024 earnings has remained steady at $3.95 per share over the past 30 days, indicating 26.6% growth from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Looking Ahead

While the company's execution remains strong and management's outlook is positive, the combination of elevated marketing and fulfillment expenses, negative operating cash flow, persistent macroeconomic uncertainties in China, and intense competitive pressures creates a complex investment landscape. JD.com currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The "Hold" recommendation balances JD.com's impressive operational performance and strategic initiatives with current market challenges and elevated costs. This stance suggests existing investors maintain their positions while prospective investors wait for a more favorable entry point, allowing time for the impact of increased operational expenses to be fully assessed and for greater clarity on macroeconomic conditions in China.

