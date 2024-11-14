JD.com reports Q3 EPS $1.24 vs. 92c last year

Reports Q3 revenue $37.11B vs. $33.95B last year. “We saw an uptick in our topline growth, as well as healthy profitability in the third quarter, as overall consumer sentiment continued to brighten,” said Sandy Xu, Chief Executive Officer of JD.com (JD). “During the quarter, we were able to play an important role in China’s trade-in program, thanks to our leading supply chain capabilities and fulfillment infrastructure that we’ve built over the past two decades. Our general merchandise category also grew robustly in the quarter, driven by our efforts in driving better user experience and user mindshare, which were also highlighted by the enthusiastic user response to our Singles Day Grand Promotion this year. We believe we’ve laid a solid foundation for sustainable operational and financial progress in the months and years ahead.”

