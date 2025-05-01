JD.com, Inc. (JD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw JD.com, Inc. (JD) ending at $32.85, denoting a +0.71% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.52%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 20.61% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 0.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.7%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of JD.com, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 13, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.05, signifying a 34.62% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $40.2 billion, up 11.63% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.59 per share and a revenue of $172.07 billion, indicating changes of +7.75% and +7.04%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.77% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, JD.com, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, JD.com, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.11. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.56.

Meanwhile, JD's PEG ratio is currently 0.22. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

