JD Health Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Service Expansion

JD Health International, Inc. reported a significant rise in revenue and profits for the third quarter of 2024, with revenue increasing by 14.8% and profit surging by 212.2% compared to the same period in 2023. The company expanded its pharmaceutical offerings and online medical services, enhancing its service model by integrating online consultations and at-home testing services in major cities like Beijing and Shanghai. JD Health also introduced online payment services through medical insurance accounts, further solidifying its position in the healthcare market.

