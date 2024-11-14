News & Insights

Stocks

JD Health Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Service Expansion

November 14, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

JD Health International, Inc. (HK:6618) has released an update.

JD Health International, Inc. reported a significant rise in revenue and profits for the third quarter of 2024, with revenue increasing by 14.8% and profit surging by 212.2% compared to the same period in 2023. The company expanded its pharmaceutical offerings and online medical services, enhancing its service model by integrating online consultations and at-home testing services in major cities like Beijing and Shanghai. JD Health also introduced online payment services through medical insurance accounts, further solidifying its position in the healthcare market.

For further insights into HK:6618 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.