JCR Pharmaceuticals to Repurchase Shares for Capital Efficiency

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. has announced a plan to repurchase up to 3.75 million of its own shares through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s off-auction trading system. This move aims to improve capital efficiency and adapt to changing business conditions, potentially benefiting shareholders by enhancing the value of their investments.

