JCR Pharmaceuticals Reports Decline Amid Subsidiary Changes

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. reported a significant decline in their financial performance for the first half of FY2024, with net sales dropping by 31.4% and a net loss per share compared to the same period last year. Despite maintaining dividend forecasts, the company revealed changes in its subsidiary structure, excluding Mycenax Biotech Inc. from consolidation.

