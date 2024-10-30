News & Insights

JCR Pharmaceuticals Reports Decline Amid Subsidiary Changes

October 30, 2024 — 03:52 am EDT

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (JP:4552) has released an update.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. reported a significant decline in their financial performance for the first half of FY2024, with net sales dropping by 31.4% and a net loss per share compared to the same period last year. Despite maintaining dividend forecasts, the company revealed changes in its subsidiary structure, excluding Mycenax Biotech Inc. from consolidation.

TipRanks
