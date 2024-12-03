JCR Pharmaceuticals Initiates Clinical Trial for MPS IIIB

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (JP:4552) has released an update.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., in collaboration with MEDIPAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION, has commenced a Phase I/II clinical trial in Japan for JR-446, a promising treatment for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB, a rare neurological disorder. The trial aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of JR-446, which utilizes JCR’s innovative J-Brain Cargo technology to penetrate the blood-brain barrier. This initiative underscores JCR’s commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in the rare disease sector, potentially enhancing quality of life for affected individuals.

