JCPI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the JCPI ETF (Symbol: JCPI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.55, changing hands as low as $48.45 per share. JCPI shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JCPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JCPI's low point in its 52 week range is $47.36 per share, with $49.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.48.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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