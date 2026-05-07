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JCPI

JCPI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

May 07, 2026 — 04:53 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, shares of the JCPI ETF (Symbol: JCPI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.55, changing hands as low as $48.45 per share. JCPI shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JCPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average: JCPI 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, JCPI's low point in its 52 week range is $47.36 per share, with $49.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.48.

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Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Introduction to BDCs
 WTBA market cap history
 Top Dividend Stocks Year To Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Introduction to BDCs-> WTBA market cap history-> Top Dividend Stocks Year To Date-> More articles by this source->

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