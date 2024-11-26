News & Insights

JBS SA Expands Global Reach and Sustainability Initiatives

November 26, 2024 — 12:17 pm EST

JBS SA (JBSAY) has released an update.

JBS SA, a leading global producer of beef, poultry, and pork, continues to diversify its portfolio and expand its operations with significant investments in plant-based proteins and sustainable practices. The company is enhancing its production capabilities with new facilities across Brazil, Australia, and Saudi Arabia, while boosting sustainability efforts by converting animal waste into aviation fuel. These strategic initiatives aim to strengthen JBS’s market presence and improve operational efficiency, offering potential growth opportunities for investors interested in dynamic food industry advancements.

For further insights into JBSAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

