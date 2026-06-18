JBLU Enhances Fort Lauderdale Network With Expanded Mint Service

JetBlue Airways’ JBLU expansion of its premium Mint service from Fort Lauderdale highlights the airline’s continued focus on strengthening its presence in one of its most important growth markets. By introducing daily Mint flights to San Diego and increasing premium capacity on routes to Los Angeles and San Francisco, the company is targeting strong demand for transcontinental travel. It is also differentiating itself through a higher-end customer experience. The move further reinforces Fort Lauderdale’s role as a strategic hub for JBLU.

The addition of San Diego is particularly notable, as JetBlue will become the only airline offering a business-class product on the Fort Lauderdale–San Diego route. This unique positioning could help the carrier attract higher-yield business and leisure travelers seeking premium comfort, supporting revenue growth and improving route profitability. The expansion also demonstrates confidence in sustained travel demand between South Florida and the West Coast.

From a competitive standpoint, increasing Mint frequencies on key routes to Los Angeles and San Francisco allows JBLU to better compete with larger network carriers that dominate premium transcontinental markets. Mint has been a key differentiator for the airline, offering lie-flat seats and premium amenities while maintaining a value-oriented pricing strategy. Expanding this product on high-demand routes should strengthen customer loyalty and enhance JetBlue’s premium brand appeal.

Overall, the announcement reflects JBLU’s strategy of driving growth through targeted network expansion and premium product offerings rather than simply adding capacity. The expected increase to roughly 150 daily departures from Fort Lauderdale this winter underscores management’s commitment to the market and positions the airline to capture both leisure and business travel demand while supporting long-term revenue and margin improvement.

JBLU’s Share Price Performance

JBLU’s shares have gained 12.8% in the year-to-date-period compared with the Transportation - Airline industry’s 2.9% growth.



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JBLU’s Zacks Rank

JBLU currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and Teekay Tankers Ltd TNK.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for 2026. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

TNK has an expected earnings growth rate of 98% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 10.2%.

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JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.