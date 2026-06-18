JBL Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on AI Infrastructure Strength

Jabil, Inc. JBL third-quarter fiscal 2026 results surpassed expectations, driven by robust AI infrastructure demand and broad-based growth across its portfolio. Core earnings of $3.16 per share increased 23.9% year over year and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.12 by 1.28%.



Net revenues rose 11.8% to $8.75 billion and exceeded the consensus mark of $8.63 billion by 1.39%. Intelligent Infrastructure remained the key growth engine, with segment revenues climbing 21% year over year.

Earnings and Revenue Top Expectations

Jabil reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 net revenues of $8.75 billion, up from $7.83 billion in the year-ago quarter. Revenues benefited from strong demand across multiple end markets, particularly AI-related cloud and data center infrastructure programs.



Core operating income increased to $504 million from $420 million a year ago. Core diluted earnings per share rose to $3.16 from $2.55, reflecting solid operating execution and margin expansion. On a GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share improved to $2.59 from $2.03.

Jabil, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote

Intelligent Infrastructure Leads Growth

The Intelligent Infrastructure segment remained Jabil’s largest business, contributing 48% of total revenue during the quarter. Segment revenue increased 21% year over year to approximately $4.2 billion, supported by strong demand in capital equipment, cloud and data center infrastructure, as well as networking and communications.



Management noted that networking and communications revenue increased more than 50%, aided by a strong networking ramp in India. Segment core operating margin expanded 80 basis points year over year to 6.1%, highlighting favorable mix and execution.

Other Segments Deliver Steady Results

Regulated Industries generated revenues of roughly $3.2 billion, representing 36% of total company sales. Revenues increased 4% year over year, driven primarily by stronger-than-expected automotive and transportation demand. Core operating margin improved 10 basis points to 5.6%.



Connected Living and Digital Commerce accounted for 16% of revenue. Sales rose 5% year over year to approximately $1.4 billion as consumer-related demand performed better than management’s cautious expectations. The segment delivered a core operating margin of 4.9%.

Margins and Cash Flow Improve

Jabil’s profitability strengthened during the quarter. Core operating margin expanded to 5.8% from 5.4% in the prior-year period, supported by a favorable business mix and disciplined execution across operations. GAAP operating income increased to $445 million from $403 million a year earlier.



Cash generation also remained healthy. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $535 million, while adjusted free cash flow reached $359 million after capital expenditures of $176 million. During the quarter, the company repurchased approximately $291 million of shares under its existing authorization.

AI Momentum Drives Outlook Higher

Management highlighted continued strength in AI infrastructure programs as a major growth catalyst. Jabil now expects AI-related revenue of approximately $13.6 billion in fiscal 2026, up from its prior forecast of $13.1 billion and significantly above the $9 billion generated in fiscal 2025. The company also secured a third hyperscale customer during the quarter, further strengthening its long-term growth prospects.



According to management, growth is being supported by capabilities across compute, storage, networking, optics, power, cooling and rack-level integration, while maintaining an asset-light operating model.

Fiscal 2026 Guidance Raised

Encouraged by strong third-quarter execution and healthy demand trends, Jabil raised its fiscal 2026 outlook. The company now expects fiscal 2026 revenues of approximately $35 billion, core operating margin of about 5.8%, core diluted earnings per share of roughly $12.70 and adjusted free cash flow exceeding $1.4 billion.



For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, management projects revenues between $9.2 billion and $10 billion and core diluted earnings per share of $3.80-$4.20. The outlook reflects continued momentum in Intelligent Infrastructure, particularly AI-related programs, as well as improving trends in automotive and other end markets.

JBL’s Zacks Rank

JBL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Stocks to Consider

Ubiquiti Inc. UI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 22.01%. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Ubiquiti’s excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved Ubiquiti’s visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.



Celestica Inc. CLS carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 3.85%.



With rising demand for AI and cloud infrastructure, Celestica is well-positioned to benefit. Its focus on higher-margin markets, diversified portfolio, and strong engineering capabilities support scalable production of complex electronic and data-center solutions. Celestica’s strong research and development capabilities enable it to produce high-volume electronics manufacturing across multiple industries.



Sanmina Corporation SANM carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. In the last reported quarter, Sanmina delivered an earnings surprise of 30.58%.



Sanmina’s model spans design and engineering through assembly, test, logistics and after-market support, which lets customers work with one partner across the product lifecycle. Vertical integration helps control critical steps, shorten time to volume production and adjust production flows as program needs change.

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