JBHT Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/7/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/7/26, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.45, payable on 8/21/26. As a percentage of JBHT's recent stock price of $273.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from JBHT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.66% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBHT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JBHT's low point in its 52 week range is $130.12 per share, with $299.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $274.09.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, JBHT makes up 3.28% of the ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF (Symbol: SUPL) which is trading higher by about 1.9% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding JBHT).

In Wednesday trading, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

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Further JBHT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.