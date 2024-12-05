News & Insights

Stocks

Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Ziihera now included in updated NCCN guidelines

December 05, 2024 — 07:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) announced that zanidatamab-hrii – Ziihera – 50 mg/mL for injection for intravenous use is recommended by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, or NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology as a category 2A treatment option for Biliary Tract Cancers, or BTC. Ziihera was granted accelerated approval by the FDA on November 20, for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive BTC, as detected by an FDA-approved test. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial. Ziihera is now commercially available to prescribers and customers in the U.S. and is available for purchase from authorized Specialty Distributors. The NCCN Guidelines present expert recommendations for cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment, as well as cancer care options, and is utilized in cancer treatment decision-making to drive positive patient outcomes. The NCCN is a not-for-profit alliance of 33 leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JAZZ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JAZZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.