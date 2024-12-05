News & Insights

Jazz Pharma Says NCCN Recommends Ziihera 50 Mg As CAT 2A Treatment Option For Biliary Tract Cancer

December 05, 2024 — 09:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ), Thursday announced that Zanidatamab-hrii, marketed as Ziihera 50 mg/ml, for injection for intravenous use got the recommendation from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network or NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in oncology as a category 2A treatment option for biliary tract cancers or BTC.

Ziihera is a bispecific antibody approved for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) BTC.

The biopharma added that the recommendation reaffirmed Ziihera in the treatment of biliary tract cancer.

Currently, Jazz's stock is trading at $122.25, down 0.98 percent on the Nasdaq.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
