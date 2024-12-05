Jazz Pharma Says NCCN Recommends Ziihera 50 Mg As CAT 2A Treatment Option For Biliary Tract Cancer

(RTTNews) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ), Thursday announced that Zanidatamab-hrii, marketed as Ziihera 50 mg/ml, for injection for intravenous use got the recommendation from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network or NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in oncology as a category 2A treatment option for biliary tract cancers or BTC.

Ziihera is a bispecific antibody approved for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) BTC.

The biopharma added that the recommendation reaffirmed Ziihera in the treatment of biliary tract cancer.

Currently, Jazz's stock is trading at $122.25, down 0.98 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.