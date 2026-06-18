JAZZ & ABCL Team Up to Develop Next-Generation Solid Tumor Therapies

Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ announced a preclinical research collaboration deal with AbCellera Biologics ABCL to discover and develop next-generation T-cell-engaging (TCE) multispecific antibodies for gastrointestinal (GI) cancers and other solid tumors. The agreement gives JAZZ access to ABCL’s antibody discovery capabilities and TCE platform to advance novel immunotherapy candidates for multiple difficult-to-treat cancers. Under the deal, Jazz Pharmaceuticals will hold exclusive options to develop and commercialize any therapeutic antibodies emerging from the collaboration.

The partnership initially covers two discovery programs, with a commitment to launch a third within the next 12 months. AbCellera will conduct discovery and early-stage research activities, while JAZZ will have the opportunity to assume full development and commercialization responsibilities once it exercises its option on a program. The collaboration also leaves room for expansion, as both companies may mutually agree to add up to two more research programs in the future.

JAZZ/ABCL Deal Terms Indicate Significant Long-Term Potential

Under the terms of the agreement, Jazz Pharmaceuticals is liable to make total upfront payments of $56 million to AbCellera tied to the first two research programs. An additional $28 million payment will become due upon initiation of the third program. For each program that JAZZ chooses to advance, ABCL will be eligible to receive up to $792 million in option fees and development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments.

Year to date, JAZZ stock has rallied 33.5% against the industry’s 1.5% decline.



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Beyond milestone opportunities, AbCellera could also earn tiered royalties on future net sales ranging from the mid-single digits to the low double digits. The agreement further provides the possibility for AbCellera to support investigational new drug-enabling activities and manufacture clinical supply for programs developed under the collaboration.

Rationale Behind JAZZ's Research Deal With ABCL

For Jazz Pharmaceuticals, the agreement represents a strategic effort to deepen its presence in oncology, particularly within GI cancers and other solid tumor indications where significant unmet medical need remains. TCEs have emerged as a promising class of cancer therapies because they are designed to direct immune cells toward tumor targets with high precision. By partnering with AbCellera, JAZZ gains access to a specialized platform built specifically to discover and engineer multispecific antibodies capable of overcoming challenges associated with treating solid tumors.

The collaboration also allows Jazz Pharmaceuticals to expand its pipeline while limiting pre-clinical and clinical research risk. Rather than building these capabilities internally, the company can leverage AbCellera’s integrated discovery engine, proprietary CD3-binding antibody panels, protein engineering technologies and high-throughput functional screening tools. This structure enables JAZZ to evaluate multiple programs before deciding which candidates warrant larger development investments.

The deal could ultimately position Jazz Pharmaceuticals to bring differentiated immuno-oncology therapies into clinical development while broadening its long-term growth opportunities in cancer treatment. At the same time, the collaboration provides AbCellera with substantial near-term funding, the prospect of significant milestones and royalty payments and an opportunity to further validate its TCE platform through partnership with an established oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC Price and Consensus

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC price-consensus-chart | Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC Quote

JAZZ’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Liquidia Corporation LQDA and Immunocore IMCR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia Corporation’s 2026 EPS have increased from $1.50 to $2.97. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have also increased from $2.91 to $4.81. LQDA shares have rallied 99.1% year to date.

Liquidia Corporation’searnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

The estimate for Immunocore’s 2026 EPS is currently pegged at 6 cents. In the past 60 days, the estimates for its 2027 EPS have increased from 24 cents to 87 cents. IMCR shares have lost 17.7% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

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Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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