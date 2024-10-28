Jayud Global Logistics Expands U.S. Presence with Key Acquisitions

Jayud Global Logistics Limited Class A (JYD) has released an update.

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is enhancing its presence in the U.S. by acquiring significant stakes in warehouses in Texas and New Jersey. The company purchased a 95% stake in a Houston warehouse and a 20% stake in a Somerset warehouse, issuing over 3.9 million Class A shares for these acquisitions. This strategic move highlights Jayud’s commitment to expanding its operations and securing long-term success.

