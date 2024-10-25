News & Insights

Jayud Global Logistics Boosts Revenue Amid Challenges

October 25, 2024 — 02:30 pm EDT

Jayud Global Logistics Limited Class A (JYD) has released an update.

Jayud Global Logistics Limited saw a substantial 59.6% increase in revenue for the first half of 2024, driven mainly by growth in its supply chain management services. Despite rising costs and economic challenges in China, the company expanded its customer base by 12.2% and reduced its net loss by 26.3% compared to the same period in 2023. This performance highlights Jayud’s resilience and strategic focus amidst challenging market conditions.

