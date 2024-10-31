News & Insights

Jayride Group’s API Integration Boosts Efficiency and Margins

October 31, 2024 — 06:53 am EDT

Jayride Group Ltd. (AU:JAY) has released an update.

Jayride Group Ltd. reports promising strides in its strategic shift towards automation, completing its first API integration with a major global transport provider, which has significantly increased coverage and operational efficiency. Despite a drop in revenue, the company saw a record contribution margin of 54% in the September quarter, highlighting improved unit economics. Jayride remains focused on enhancing cash flow and margins through further automation and process improvements.

