Javelin Minerals Highlights Gold Projects at Conference

December 03, 2024 — 09:08 pm EST

Javelin Minerals Limited (AU:JAV) has released an update.

Javelin Minerals Limited is set to capture the attention of investors as its Executive Chairman, Brett Mitchell, presents at the Resources Rising Stars Summer Series Conferences. The company is focusing on two promising brownfields gold projects near Kalgoorlie, boasting historical drill intercepts and a combined JORC gold resource of 238,000 ounces. This strategic presentation could highlight Javelin’s potential in the gold mining sector.

