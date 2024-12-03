Javelin Minerals Highlights Gold Projects at Conference

Javelin Minerals Limited (AU:JAV) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Javelin Minerals Limited is set to capture the attention of investors as its Executive Chairman, Brett Mitchell, presents at the Resources Rising Stars Summer Series Conferences. The company is focusing on two promising brownfields gold projects near Kalgoorlie, boasting historical drill intercepts and a combined JORC gold resource of 238,000 ounces. This strategic presentation could highlight Javelin’s potential in the gold mining sector.
For further insights into AU:JAV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says J.P. Morgan About Super Micro Computer Stock
- Bank of America Weighs in on Amazon Stock Amid AWS re:Invent 2024
- ‘Serious Drop Is in the Cards,’ Says Analyst About Palantir Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.