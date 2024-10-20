News & Insights

Javelin Minerals Expands Drilling at Coogee Project

October 20, 2024 — 07:57 pm EDT

Javelin Minerals Limited (AU:JAV) has released an update.

Javelin Minerals Limited is ramping up its drilling program by over 30% at the Coogee Gold-Copper Project in Western Australia, aiming to explore new mineralization zones and extend known resources. With a drill-for-equity agreement secured with Topdrill, the company is targeting several high-priority areas, including untested zones and geophysical anomalies, with drilling set to start in November 2024. This expansion reflects Javelin’s strategic focus on unlocking further potential from the Coogee site, which already hosts significant gold and copper resources.

