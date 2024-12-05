News & Insights

Jasper Therapeutics initiated with an Outperform at BMO Capital

December 05, 2024 — 04:11 pm EST

BMO Capital analyst Etzer Darout initiated coverage of Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR) with an Outperform rating and $63 price target Jasper is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on therapeutics targeting mast cell driven diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, chronic inducible urticaria and asthma with lead asset briquilimab, says the analyst. The firm sees “an opportunity for significant upside,” particularly with its CSU and CIndU programs, given data presented earlier this year, the analyst added.

