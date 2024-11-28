Jasper Investments Discusses Financials and Future Vision

Jasper Investments (SG:FQ7) has released an update.

Jasper Investments held its Annual General Meetings for FY2023 and FY2024 concurrently, welcoming shareholders and discussing two sets of audited financial statements. Voting on resolutions was conducted by poll, following the company’s constitutional guidelines. CEO Dennis Goh shared his insights and vision for the company’s future.

