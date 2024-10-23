News & Insights

Stocks

Jarvis Securities Director Increases Stake with Inherited Shares

October 23, 2024 — 07:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jarvis Securities (GB:JIM) has released an update.

Andrew Grant, Managing Director of Jarvis Securities, has significantly increased his stake in the company by inheriting over a million shares, now holding more than 27% of the company’s share capital. This move highlights his continued commitment and influence within the company, known for its flexible financial administration services.

For further insights into GB:JIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.