Jarvis Securities Director Increases Stake with Inherited Shares

Jarvis Securities (GB:JIM) has released an update.

Andrew Grant, Managing Director of Jarvis Securities, has significantly increased his stake in the company by inheriting over a million shares, now holding more than 27% of the company’s share capital. This move highlights his continued commitment and influence within the company, known for its flexible financial administration services.

