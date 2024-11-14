Jarvis Securities Declares New Dividend and Reinvestment Plan

Jarvis Securities (GB:JIM) has released an update.

Jarvis Securities has declared a third quarterly interim dividend of 1 pence per share, set to be distributed on December 17, 2024, providing an opportunity for investors to reinvest through their Dividend Reinvestment Plan. The company’s commitment to flexible and cost-effective financial administration services continues to reinforce its strong reputation in the financial market.

