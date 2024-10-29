News & Insights

Jardine Matheson Holdings Announces Share Disposal

October 29, 2024 — 06:42 am EDT

Jardine Matheson Holdings (SG:J36) has released an update.

Jardine Matheson Holdings has announced the disposal of 48,700 ordinary shares by Butterfield Trust (Guernsey) Limited, acting as trustee for family trusts associated with Director Ben Keswick. The transaction, valued at approximately US$1.8 million, took place on the Singapore Exchange. This move may interest investors tracking insider activities within the company.

