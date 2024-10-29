Jardine Matheson Holdings Announces Share Disposal

Jardine Matheson Holdings (SG:J36) has released an update.

Jardine Matheson Holdings has announced the disposal of 48,700 ordinary shares by Butterfield Trust (Guernsey) Limited, acting as trustee for family trusts associated with Director Ben Keswick. The transaction, valued at approximately US$1.8 million, took place on the Singapore Exchange. This move may interest investors tracking insider activities within the company.

For further insights into SG:J36 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.