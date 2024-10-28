News & Insights

Japfa Ltd. Releases 2024 Financial Statements

October 28, 2024 — 06:17 am EDT

Japfa Ltd. (SG:UD2) has released an update.

Japfa Ltd., through its subsidiary PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk, has released its consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2024. Investors and market watchers may find interest in these unaudited results, which offer insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance compared to the previous year.

