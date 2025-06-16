Bitcoin Magazine



Japan’s Metaplanet Hits 10,000 Bitcoin, Overtakes Coinbase

Metaplanet has acquired an additional 1,112 Bitcoin for $117.2 million, bringing its total holdings to 10,000 BTC and overtaking Coinbase to become the ninth-largest publicly traded holder of Bitcoin, as corporate Bitcoin adoption continues to accelerate globally.

The Tokyo-based company purchased the Bitcoin at an average price of $105,435 per coin. The acquisition brings Metaplanet’s total investment in Bitcoin to approximately $947 million, with an average cost basis of $94,698 per BTC.

The pace of corporate Bitcoin accumulation has reached unprecedented levels. What started with Strategy has evolved into a global phenomenon, with over 150 public companies now holding Bitcoin worth more than $100 billion collectively.

Metaplanet’s market value has surged alongside its Bitcoin strategy, exceeding ¥1 trillion ($6.9 billion) on Monday as shares jumped 26%. The company’s stock has soared more than 2,000% over the last year, outperforming traditional Japanese blue-chips, including chipmaker Kioxia Holdings.

The company’s Bitcoin yield – measuring the change in holdings relative to fully diluted shares – has shown strong quarterly performance, recording 41.7% in Q3 2024, 309.8% in Q4 2024, 95.6% in Q1 2025, and 87.2% in Q2 2025 to date.

To fund further Bitcoin purchases, Metaplanet recently issued $210 million in zero-percent ordinary bonds.

At press time, Bitcoin trades at $107,032, up 1.80% over the past 24 hours, as markets digest the implications of growing corporate adoption and Metaplanet’s aggressive accumulation strategy.

