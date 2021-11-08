Japanese Market Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is slightly higher on Tuesday, recouping some of the losses in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei index above the 29,500 level, following the positive cues from Wall Street overnight, as traders are upbeat about the stimulus package and spending plan to revive the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 9.34 points or 0.03 percent to 29,516.39, after touching a high of 29,750.46 and a low of 29,488.14 earlier. Japanese shares closed modestly lower on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is soaring more than 10 percent after announcing an up to 1 trillion yen buying back of almost 15% of its shares, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is declining 1.5 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining more than 1 percent and Toyota is flat.

In the tech space, Advantest is gaining almost 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is edging up 0.3 percent, while Screen Holdings is edging down 0.4 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are flat, while Mizuho Financial is edging down 0.3 percent. The major exporters are mixed. Mitsubishi Electric is losing more than 1 percent, Canon is down almost 1 percent and Sony is edging down 0.2 percent, while Panasonic is edging up 0.4 percent. Among the other major gainers, Taiyo Yuden and Toho Zinc are gaining almost 5 percent each, while JFE Holdings is adding more than 3 percent. Z Holdings, Yamaha Motor, Taisei and Isuzu Motors are up almost 3 percent each. Conversely, Fujikura and Maruha Nichiro are declining almost 4 percent each, while Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings, Toyobo and Shizuoka Bank are losing more than 3 percent each. In economic news, the value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 0.9 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 577.857 trillion yen. That follows the 0.6 percent increase in September. Excluding trusts, bank lending rose an annual 0.8 percent to 501.525 trillion yen, accelerating from 0.4 percent in the previous month. Lending from foreign banks dropped 5.3 percent on year to 3.233 trillion yen after sinking 4.3 percent in the previous month.

Further, Japan posted a current account surplus of 1,033.7 billion yen in September, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday. That missed forecasts for a surplus of 1,060.1 billion yen and was down from 1,665.6 billion yen in August. Imports jumped 41.6 percent on year to 7.137 trillion yen, while exports gained an annual 16.1 percent to 6.907 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 229.9 billion yen. The capital account had a deficit of 187.7 billion yen in September and the financial account saw a surplus of 2,760.3 billion yen.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 113 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks gave back ground over the course of the trading session on Monday after an early move to the upside. The major averages pulled back off their best levels but still managed to end the day modestly higher.

The major averages once again finished the session at new record closing highs. The Dow rose 104.27 points or 0.3 percent to 36,432.22, the Nasdaq inched up 10.77 points or 0.1 percent to 15,982.36 and the S&P 500 edged up 4.17 points or 0.1 percent to 4,701.70.

Meanwhile, the major European markets ended the day narrowly mixed. While the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both dipped by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil futures settled notably higher on Monday, extending gains from the previous session, amid rising optimism about outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended higher by $0.66 or 0.8 percent at $81.93 a barrel.

