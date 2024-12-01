News & Insights

Stocks

Japan System Techniques Enhances Efficiency with AI Voicebot

December 01, 2024 — 09:22 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Japan System Techniques Co., Ltd. (JP:4323) has released an update.

Japan System Techniques Co., Ltd. has implemented a sophisticated voicebot powered by generative AI at its iBss call center to enhance operational efficiency. The voicebot, developed in collaboration with Link, Inc. and AI Shift, Inc., has significantly reduced the workload on operators by handling a substantial portion of calls, as demonstrated by recent data from two insurance companies. This innovation showcases the potential for AI-driven solutions to streamline business processes in the insurance sector.

