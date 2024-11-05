News & Insights

Japan Securities Finance Sees Profits Surge in Q2

Japan Securities Finance Co (JP:8511) has released an update.

Japan Securities Finance Co. reported a significant 32.8% increase in profit attributable to owners for the second quarter of FY2024, driven by gains from real estate and stock sales. Operating revenue also saw a healthy rise compared to the previous year. These preliminary results highlight a positive financial trajectory for the company.

