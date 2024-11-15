Japan Real Estate Investment’s Bold Bond Issuance Plan

Japan Real Estate Investment (JP:8952) has released an update.

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation has resolved to issue unsecured investment corporation bonds, potentially raising up to JPY 100 billion. These bonds, which can be issued in installments or foreign currency, aim to fund asset acquisitions, property management, and other financial needs. The issuance period extends from November 15, 2024, to May 31, 2025.

