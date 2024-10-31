Japan Real Estate Investment Announces Director Elections

Japan Real Estate Investment (JP:8952) has released an update.

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation plans to propose the re-election of Jo Kato as Executive Director and Hiroaki Takano and Miyuki Aodai as Supervisory Directors at its upcoming General Unitholders’ Meeting in December. The company is also preparing for potential vacancies by proposing substitute directors, with Shojiro Kojima and Masaaki Fujino as candidates for Executive Director roles. These strategic moves aim to ensure strong leadership continuity in the corporation.

