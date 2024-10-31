News & Insights

Stocks

Japan Real Estate Investment Announces Director Elections

October 31, 2024 — 03:05 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Japan Real Estate Investment (JP:8952) has released an update.

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation plans to propose the re-election of Jo Kato as Executive Director and Hiroaki Takano and Miyuki Aodai as Supervisory Directors at its upcoming General Unitholders’ Meeting in December. The company is also preparing for potential vacancies by proposing substitute directors, with Shojiro Kojima and Masaaki Fujino as candidates for Executive Director roles. These strategic moves aim to ensure strong leadership continuity in the corporation.

For further insights into JP:8952 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JREIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.