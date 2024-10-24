Japan Post Insurance Faces Significant Securities Losses

JAPAN POST INSURANCE Co., Ltd. (JP:7181) has released an update.

Japan Post Insurance reported significant unrealized losses on its securities totaling 1,440,895 million yen as of September 30, 2024. Despite these losses, the company has maintained its financial results and dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025. Investors should monitor how these unrealized losses might impact future financial stability.

