Japan Investment Adviser Celebrates Terra Drone’s Market Debut

Japan Investment Adviser Co., Ltd. has successfully facilitated the listing of Terra Drone Corporation on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, marking the eighth company in its Private Equity Investment Business to go public. Terra Drone specializes in developing drone-related hardware and software for various industries, enhancing JIA Group’s investment portfolio. The listing is expected to have a minor impact on the company’s financial performance for the fiscal year.

