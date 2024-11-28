News & Insights

Stocks

Japan Investment Adviser Celebrates Terra Drone’s Market Debut

November 28, 2024 — 08:22 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Japan Investment Adviser Co.,Ltd. (JP:7172) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Japan Investment Adviser Co., Ltd. has successfully facilitated the listing of Terra Drone Corporation on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, marking the eighth company in its Private Equity Investment Business to go public. Terra Drone specializes in developing drone-related hardware and software for various industries, enhancing JIA Group’s investment portfolio. The listing is expected to have a minor impact on the company’s financial performance for the fiscal year.

For further insights into JP:7172 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.