Japan Investment Adviser Adjusts 2024 Financial Forecasts

Japan Investment Adviser Co.,Ltd. (JP:7172) has released an update.

Japan Investment Adviser Co., Ltd. has revised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 2024, maintaining its net sales target but adjusting its profit expectations due to a favorable trend in the Operating Lease Business and significant non-operating exchange losses from yen appreciation. Operating income projections have been raised due to robust performance in equity sales and aircraft trading, while ordinary and net income forecasts have been lowered. This highlights the company’s adaptive strategies in a fluctuating currency environment.

