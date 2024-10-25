News & Insights

Japan Hotel REIT Sees Strong Sales Growth Amid Renovations

October 25, 2024 — 03:05 am EDT

Japan Hotel Reit Investment (JP:8985) has released an update.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation reported a growth in overall sales for September 2024, with the food and beverage department seeing a 19.3% increase compared to the previous year. Despite renovation at the Namba Oriental Hotel affecting room sales, the company anticipates over 10% RevPAR growth each month from October to the end of the year. The strategic focus on high unit-price sales and effective marketing continues to drive performance.

