Japan Hotel REIT Sees Strong Sales Growth Amid Renovations

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation reported a growth in overall sales for September 2024, with the food and beverage department seeing a 19.3% increase compared to the previous year. Despite renovation at the Namba Oriental Hotel affecting room sales, the company anticipates over 10% RevPAR growth each month from October to the end of the year. The strategic focus on high unit-price sales and effective marketing continues to drive performance.

