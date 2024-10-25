News & Insights

Japan Hotel REIT Achieves Green Building Certification

October 25, 2024 — 03:05 am EDT

Japan Hotel Reit Investment (JP:8985) has released an update.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation has achieved DBJ Green Building Certification for three of its properties, recognizing their high environmental and social awareness. This certification highlights the company’s commitment to energy efficiency, user convenience, and diversity in hospitality services.

