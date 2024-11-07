Japan Gold’s AGM Outcomes and Debenture Conversion

Japan Gold (TSE:JG) has released an update.

Japan Gold Corp. successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting and announced the conversion of $2.9 million in debentures to common shares, eliminating its outstanding debt. The company also re-elected its board of directors and approved Equinox Partners Investment Management as a new control person, boosting their shareholding to over 26%.

