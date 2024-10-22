Japan Exchange Group Investigates Insider Trading Incident

Japan Exchange Group (JP:8697) has released an update.

Japan Exchange Group has confirmed that an employee of its subsidiary, Tokyo Stock Exchange, is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission for suspected insider trading. The company is fully cooperating with the investigation and has apologized for any concern caused to its stakeholders.

For further insights into JP:8697 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.